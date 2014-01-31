IPhone Owners Can Now Use The Best Smartphone Keyboard In The World

iPhone owners can now use what is considered the best smartphone keyboard in the world with the SwiftKey Note app.

Until now, SwiftKey was only available for Android devices.

SwiftKey Note is available for iPhone, iPad and iPod Touch devices. While typing, the app will give you accurate autocorrection and provide three next-word predictions. The more you use the app, the smarter it gets.

Fonts can be changed by swiping left and right. Sync SwiftKey Note with the popular Evernote app to help build an archive of personalised word recommendations. You can also type a note in the app, and then send it through iMessage.

Apple’s keyboard can sometimes be clunky, so this a great program to use when compiling a to-do list, taking notes in a meeting and other tasks.

Here’s how you use it:

This is the main menu of the app. Tap the plus sign in the upper-right corner to create your first note.

At the bottom of the screen, the app offers the three next words that it thinks you are going to type.

Once you finish typing the note, you’ll be able to organise your notes with tags or send them to the trash with a few simple taps.

Click done and go back to the main menu. Tap the cog icon in the upper-left corner and go to settings.

Sync to your Evernote account and adjust language settings at the top. The app offers a series of how-to videos in the Advanced section that will help you navigate the app. SwiftKey Note is pretty easy to use, though, but if you get stuck, the videos are helpful.

