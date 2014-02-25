Gorgeous Photos Of The Gear Fit, Samsung's New Fitness -- Minded Smart Watch

Jay Yarow/Business Insider The Gear Fit does more than just track fitness. It also sends notifications and texts from your phone.

Samsung made a few product announcements today, including a new water-resistant phone, the Galaxy S5. But the coolest announcement of all may be its new fitness tracker, the Gear Fit.

The Gear Fit is entering a crowded market. Nike, Fitbit and Jawbone have been innovating on wearable fitness tech for years.

But the Gear Fit’s sleek design, curved glass, robust set of features and multi-colour screen make it more alluring than any fitness device that’s currently available. The battery lasts 3 — 4 days.

We got our hands on the Gear Fit at the Mobile World Congress conference in Barcelona. It won’t be available until April 2014, but you can check out big beautiful pictures of it now.

