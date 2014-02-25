Gorgeous Photos Of The Gear Fit, Samsung's New Fitness -- Minded Smart Watch

Samsung made a few product announcements today, including a new water-resistant phone, the Galaxy S5. But the coolest announcement of all may be its new fitness tracker, the Gear Fit.
The Gear Fit is entering a crowded market. Nike, Fitbit and Jawbone have been innovating on wearable fitness tech for years.
But the Gear Fit’s sleek design, curved glass, robust set of features and multi-colour screen make it more alluring than any fitness device that’s currently available. The battery lasts 3 — 4 days.
We got our hands on the Gear Fit at the Mobile World Congress conference in Barcelona. It won’t be available until April 2014, but you can check out big beautiful pictures of it now.
Today, Samsung unveiled a new phone and arguably something even cooler -- The Gear Fit Fitness tracker.
The Gear Fit can track a lot of things beyond fitness too. It lets you receive alerts from your phone, like texts and emails.
It uses the S Health App and a pedometer to track daily fitness. There's also a sleep tracker and a virtual fitness coach that gives personalised advice while you're working out.
The device shows a number of other alerts, such as scheduled meetings. It also has an alarm, a timer, a stopwatch built in.
And replace it with another Gear Fit band. There are a lot of accessories to choose from to make the device more stylish.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.