The One Thing Bing Does Better Than Google

It seems that everything will be social in the future.



Microsoft is the latest company to pick up on this and add new social functionality to its Bing search engine.

Whatever you search for, it will recommend Facebook friends that might know what you’re after and refer you to people on Twitter that might be of help.

Bing is slowly rolling out its new social features. If you want to give it a try, you can sign up here. You’ll see a popup bar at the top of the page prompting you to join.

In the meantime, take a look at how the new Bing works in our tour below.

