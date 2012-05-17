The One Thing Bing Does Better Than Google

It seems that everything will be social in the future.
Microsoft is the latest company to pick up on this and add new social functionality to its Bing search engine.
Whatever you search for, it will recommend Facebook friends that might know what you’re after and refer you to people on Twitter that might be of help.
Bing is slowly rolling out its new social features. If you want to give it a try, you can sign up here. You’ll see a popup bar at the top of the page prompting you to join.
In the meantime, take a look at how the new Bing works in our tour below.
It returns the search results as you'd expect, but there's a new column on the right displaying related results among our Facebook friends
Hovering the mouse over a Facebook friend reveals more details about why he might know what you're searching for
Below your list of Facebook friends is a list of people who might know what you're looking for. Roger Ebert would certainly know a lot about movies
If you still can't find what you're looking for, the new Bing lets you ask all your Facebook friends at once
The newly social Bing is still in its early stages, and that became apparent to us when the social bar would appear and disappear randomly at times. We expect Microsoft to get that hammered out soon enough.
As far as search results go, we're not interested in our friends' Facebook 'Likes.' We'd much rather have quick and easy access to unaffected search results a la Google. But we realise that this won't be the case for everyone. With the new Bing, you have easy access to conventional search and social search alike, so it's the best of both worlds.
Head over to Bing, connect your Facebook account, and give it a try >
