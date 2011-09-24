How To Use The New Facebook To See Who Unfriends You

Photo: Gizmodo

Facebook Timeline is pretty spectacular, giving a panoramic view of achievements, love, birth, death, and a lot of binge drinking photos. But what else does it provide? A window into social treachery: a list of those who’ve unfriended you.It’s extremely easy. First, get Timeline early. Then scroll down to a particular year of your life. Say, 2010. In that year, I made 51 friends, Facebook tells me (that’s it?!). I can click that number and see a list. Great! I’m still friends with almost all of them, which Timeline notes. Aw.



Except next to a few names, I have the option to “Add Friend.” This means I was friends with the person in 2010 (or whichever year in the past), but not anymore. If you weren’t the one who axed them, this is proof the person unfriended you between then and now. Now pardon me while I bawl my god damned eyes out. WHAT DID I EVER DO TO YOU, KIRAN? [BuzzFeed]

This post originally appeared at Gizmodo.

