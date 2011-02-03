HOW TO: Use The New Android Market

Photo: Android Market

In a welcome move for Android users, Google announced a refreshed online Android Market at its Honeycomb event today.The Android Market goes a step further than Apple’s App Store by allowing you to select an app online and have it pushed to your phone. Very cool.



It’s also much easier to navigate and find what you need than the Market’s phone app.

We took a look at the new Android Market to show you how it works with your Android phone or tablet.

To get started, visit the Android Market here.

