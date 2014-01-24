At Last, An App To Tell You Who Unfollowed You On Twitter

I noticed that my Twitter followers were beginning to dwindle. Although the number of people who followed me was a paltry number, I couldn’t understand who was leaving my profile and why.

Fortunately, I found an app called JustUnfollow, which helped answer these questions.

It offers a comprehensive guide on who has stopped paying attention to your profile. Reasons they may have left could include tweeting too much or posting spammy pictures.

JustUnfollow is available for iPhone and Android. Here’s how it works:

Open the app and sign in with your Twitter account.

After completing the startup process, you get to the main menu. These are the people who I follow but don’t follow back. Tap the red icon on the right if you want to unfollow the companies/people who appear in this list.

Screenshot

These guys are my fans, since they follow me on Twitter, but I don’t follow them. Click on the green button to return the following favour.





Go to the Automated feature and check if you want to have your stats about followers and unfollowers tweeted out every week. You can also send a direct message to anyone who starts paying attention to your profile!

