People are completely obsessed with Dubsmash, the lip sync app that's taking over your Instagram feed

Ever wonder how celebrities like Kevin Hart, Cara Delevigne, and the Kardashian sisters create their perfectly timed lip sync videos?

They’re all using an app called Dubsmash, an app that lets you record videos of yourself lip syncing to sound clips ranging from pop songs, to famous movie lines, to viral YouTube videos. More than 3 million posts have been uploaded to Instagram using the hashtag #Dubsmash, some of these coming from celebrities.

Check out Reese Witherspoon and Sofia Vergara using the app to dub a goat-inspired YouTube edit of Taylor Swift’s hit song “Trouble.”

In March, Rihanna used the app to tease the release of her latest hit “B—- Better Have My Money,” Mashable reported.

Unlike other social media apps, Dubs are not shared within the app itself. Instead, users can send them as messages to friends and upload them as videos on a number of platforms, such as Vine, Instagram, YouTube, and Facebook.

How to use Dubsmash

First, open the app and select the audio you want to use for video. You’ll see lots of trending categories, such as “Chick Flicks,” “Popular TV,” and “Rap.”

For my video, I selected the “Chick Flicks” category.

Next, you’ll see a list of different audio clips. Tap the play icon on the left-hand side of each title to listen to the clip.

Once you’ve decided on the perfect clip, tap the title once. I chose “On Wednesday, we wear pink,” an infamous line from the 2004 movie “Mean Girls.”

This is where you’ll record your video. Position yourself in front of the camera and prepare to film.

Once you’re ready, t

ap the “Start” button at the bottom of the screen to begin. You can use the audio waves at the top of the screen as a guide to perfectly time your recording.

When you’re done recording, the app will play your Dub back to you. If you didn’t quite nail it, tap the “X’ in the upper left-hand corner to try again.

If you’re pleased with your work, tap the “Next” button to share your creation.

This will give you several options for sharing your Dub. You can send Dubs to your friends through Facebook messenger, WhatsApp, or as text messages.

I chose “Save to Camera Roll,” so I could upload my Dub as a Vine.

Here’s a look at the finished product.





