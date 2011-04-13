This Chrome Extension Searches Wikipedia, YouTube, Twitter, And Google With One Click

We’re not huge fans of the pink and purple theme, but Bluum might be the best new way to quickly search the net for videos, images, information, and Twitter updates.



Bluum is a simple extension for Google Chrome that can add a lot of functionality to your web browsing experience.

Once you install Bluum, reboot your Chrome browser and highlight a word on any website. Click the purple flower that appears next to the word, and an information pane pops in from the right of your screen that searches the web instantly for just about anything you could want.

Bluum incorporates search results from YouTube (featuring an inline video viewer), Wikipedia, Twitter search results, Google News, Google Images, and of course plain old Google Search.

This Chrome extension is definitely worth a try, even if “Bluum” doesn’t catch on as an action verb like they hope it will.

(Via TNW)

Check out a video demo below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

