TANGO: The Latest Billion-Dollar App

Tango is a mobile messaging app now worth $US1 billion, thanks to the recent investment of $US250 million from Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba.

200 million members use the app to send an assortment of free messages to other people in the network, make video and voice calls, play a variety of mobile games, and so much more. It’s very similar to WhatsApp, WeChat, Kakao Talk, and several other similar apps designed for mobile messaging.

You can download it for iOS, Android, Blackberry, Windows, Kindle, and PC.

So what makes this app worth over a cool billion? Check out how it works in the gallery below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.