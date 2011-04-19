How To Make Calls From Your iPhone Without Blowing Your Minutes

Talkatone sounds too good to be true for Google Voice users.



Once you finish the quick and easy set up, you will be able to make and receive phone calls for free using your Google Voice number over Wifi and 3G.

Unlike using Google Voice on its own, Talkatone only borrows your Google Voice number. In other words, Talkatone doesn’t use up your minutes.

Talkatone apparently works by leveraging Google’s free calling service through Gmail and Google Chat. No texting is available yet.

Talkatone serves as a middle man, making it seem like you’ve making calls from Gmail on your computer, when really, you’re making calls using the data connection on your phone.

It’s all legal, and it’s the best new way to make calls when you have wifi but no cell service, or if you’re the kind of person that wants to make free phone calls. Google Voice also allows you to make calls, but uses your precious cell minutes.

We’ll show you how it works, but first pick up the free app from the App Store.

