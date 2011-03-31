Amazon Snubbed The iPhone With Cloud Player: Use SugarSync Instead

is a complete cloud-backup solution for your computers that enables you to store all your music online and listen to it on any device.



In a nutshell, SugarSync allows you to pick folders to sync and have these folders constantly updated and available across all of your computers, phones, and devices.

Amazon’s brand new Cloud Drive and Cloud Player services do the same thing, but can they stream music to an iPhone or iPad?

Nope.

SugarSync just released their “biggest and baddest” iOS app update yet which allows you to stream music from the cloud.

And just like Amazon, SugarSync starts you off at 5 GB of storage for free. Large file uploads can be pretty slow (less than 100kb/sec upload), but once you’re done, it works great.

The app could be the best reason to sign up because you can now stream music from your online “locker” and even download documents straight to your device for editing or viewing.

Theoretically, you could sync your entire music library with SugarSync and have access to it all on-the-go (like what Amazon Cloud Player currently offers for Android users). Download just the songs you want (to save space on your phone), then delete them from your phone when you’re done.

