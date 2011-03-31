Amazon Snubbed The iPhone With Cloud Player: Use SugarSync Instead

is a complete cloud-backup solution for your computers that enables you to store all your music online and listen to it on any device.
In a nutshell, SugarSync allows you to pick folders to sync and have these folders constantly updated and available across all of your computers, phones, and devices.
Amazon’s brand new Cloud Drive and Cloud Player services do the same thing, but can they stream music to an iPhone or iPad?
Nope.
SugarSync just released their “biggest and baddest” iOS app update yet which allows you to stream music from the cloud.
And just like Amazon, SugarSync starts you off at 5 GB of storage for free. Large file uploads can be pretty slow (less than 100kb/sec upload), but once you’re done, it works great.
The app could be the best reason to sign up because you can now stream music from your online “locker” and even download documents straight to your device for editing or viewing.
Theoretically, you could sync your entire music library with SugarSync and have access to it all on-the-go (like what Amazon Cloud Player currently offers for Android users). Download just the songs you want (to save space on your phone), then delete them from your phone when you’re done.
Enter in your name and email address to sign up. Also select which mobile device, if any, you'll be using to access your files stored in the cloud
To finish your registration, download the desktop application so you can sync files to and from your computer
Once the desktop application has been downloaded, open it up and drag the SugarSync Manager to the Applications folder shortcut
Once you install the desktop application, launch it from your Applications folder on your computer and enter in your email address and password
Once you install the software, it asks you to name the computer you're working on. This will enable you to view files on specific computers that you've synced, even if you don't want these files synced across all of your devices.
Once the desktop application is installed, you can click the SugarSync Menu Bar icon to check on upload progress, access the SugarSync website, add Folders to the cloud, and access the File Manager.
SugarSync's file manager is your home for choosing folders to sync and viewing all of the items you have synced. It's basically a desktop version of SugarSync's online interface.
The next step is to download the SugarSync app from the App Store so you can access all of your files on your mobile device, and even save them for use offline.
If you open a PDF file, you can choose to open it in iBooks or any other PDF-reading app you have for viewing or editing. AirPrint the document straight from the app.
