How to use the Stocks app on an iPhone to monitor your stock portfolio, analyse price charts, and more

You can use the Stocks app on an iPhone as a one-stop shop for investment information.

The Apple Stocks app gives you immediate access to prices for selected stocks at a glance.

The app also provides you with suggested media to guide investments.

Apple’s built-in Stocks app can potentially serve all of your investment needs, from real-time prices and updates to a regular roll of news articles from various media sources.

Not only does it come with a standard lineup of stocks to check prices at a glance, it also allows you to add any other stocks you want to follow or check for price information and history.

How to check prices on Apple Stocks



Open the Stocks app. The standard list of stocks, funds, and indices will appear, usually starting with the Dow Jones and the S&P 500. The first stock after those two indices will likely be Apple Inc.

Ryan Ariano/Business Insider The day’s stock stats appear on the app’s home page.

To see the rest of the stocks’ prices on your standard list and their current gains or losses, scroll down on the list.

If you want more information on a single stock, tap on that stock.

Ryan Ariano/Business Insider Tap on a stock to view more information.

Tapping on the stock pulls up a chart of its price throughout the day.

You can click on the week, month, and several other time frames along the top of the chart to track the price over different periods of time.

How to look at media research on Apple Stocks



Tap on “Business News” at the bottom of the landing screen. This will pull up a list of top business stories from Apple News. Click on whichever article you want to read.

To minimise this list, tap on the small line in the top centre of the “Top Stories” menu and drag the list back down.

How to add new stocks to your regular lineup



1. Tap in the “Search” bar.

Ryan Ariano/Business Insider Search for stocks using the search bar at the top of the app.

2. Type in the stock ticker symbol for the stock you want to look at.

3. Tap on the stock you want to see. Ensure you click on the correct stock and the correct exchange.

4. When the stock chart comes up, you can look up all information just like with the stocks on your standard list.

5. Tap “Add” on the top right to add the stock to your regular lineup.

Ryan Ariano/Business Insider Tap the ‘Add’ button in the upper right corner.

How to remove a stock from your regular lineup



1. Tap on “Edit” in the top right corner of the app’s home screen.

Ryan Ariano/Business Insider Select the blue ‘Edit’ button on your home screen.

2. Tap the minus “-” sign next to the prices you want to remove from your regular lineup.

Ryan Ariano/Business Insider To delete stocks from your lineup, hit the red minus sign and tap ‘Done.’

