How to use a Spotify gift card to pay for a Spotify Premium subscription

Shutterstock You can use a Spotify gift card to pay for an upgraded subscription.

You can use a Spotify gift card to pay for a Spotify Premium subscription, which allows you to download songs, create playlists, and listen to music ad-free.

Spotify gift cards can only be used for regularly priced Spotify subscriptions, and not student or military subscriptions.

If you’ve received a Spotify gift card, here’s how to redeem it online.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A Spotify gift card is a lovely gift that can save you money on the $US9.99 per month Premium music subscription. With a Spotify Premium subscription, you can go beyond the basic functions of free Spotify and download music, create personalised playlists, listen to albums in order, and best of all, listen to music ad-free.

If you’ve received a Spotify gift card from someone and are now wondering how to use it, you’ll want to head to your computer first, since you can only redeem Spotify gift cards online.

It’s also worth noting that you can only use a gift card to pay for a regularly priced subscription, so no student or military Spotify subscriptions.

Here’s how to use a Spotify gift card.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to redeem and use a Spotify gift card

1. Go to www.spotify.com/redeem on your Mac or PC and log in to your Spotify account.

2. Enter the PIN or code on the back of your gift card. For the zip code, use the zip code of the address you entered when you opened the account.

3. When you are done, click “ENTER CODE.”

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Enter the information provided on the card, then click ‘ENTER CODE.’

The card’s funds will be redeemed and deposited to your account.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.