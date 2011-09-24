Facebook And Spotify Makes It Easier Than Ever To See What Your Friends Are Listening To -- Here's How It Works

Photo: Illustration: Ellis Hamburger
You’ve probably noticed something new in your Facebook News Feed today.Apps have started deeply integrating with Facebook’s Open Graph, meaning you can now tell what your friends are listening to, watching, reading, and much, much more.
One of the first apps to jump on board is Spotify. And holy moly, it is amazing. (To be fair, other music services like MOG, Rdio, and many more offer the same thing.)
We gave Spotify-Facebook a whirl this morning. Keep reading to see how it works!
That's it! Now start listening to a song as you normally would. All your activity on Spotify will show up on Facebook. So, what do your Facebook friends see? Let's go to Facebook and find out...
Your friends will see what you're listening to in their ticker. If they click it for more details...
When you click a friend's song for the first time, you'll have to give Spotify permission to access Facebook. (You only have to do this once.)
If you don't have Spotify installed on your computer, Facebook will prompt you to download it. There's no need to go to Spotify.com!
And boom! Now you're listening to the same song your friend is. (If you already have Spotify installed, the app will just launch)
Spotify updates happen in real time. Here we can see that Ellis has joined us in listening to Jimi Hendrix
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.