Facebook And Spotify Makes It Easier Than Ever To See What Your Friends Are Listening To -- Here's How It Works

Photo: Illustration: Ellis Hamburger

You’ve probably noticed something new in your Facebook News Feed today.Apps have started deeply integrating with Facebook’s Open Graph, meaning you can now tell what your friends are listening to, watching, reading, and much, much more.



One of the first apps to jump on board is Spotify. And holy moly, it is amazing. (To be fair, other music services like MOG, Rdio, and many more offer the same thing.)

We gave Spotify-Facebook a whirl this morning. Keep reading to see how it works!

