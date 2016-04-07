How to use Snapchat messages like a pro

Snapchat’s messaging is way more powerful than sending a text. You can upload photos, make an audio or video call, or send stickers to friends. It’s texting, FaceTiming, and a phone all tied up in one.

But all those options, especially when you use them at once, can be confusing at first.

Here’s how to become a pro at messaging on Snapchat:

Let's start with chatting. Regular text works just fine, but you can also spice it up. If you type in an address, it shows up as a map. Biz Carson/Business Insider You can also send cash if you've set up Snapcash. Simply type in dollar symbol ($) before an amount and you can send it via the app. Biz Carson/Business Insider The text field also acts like a Google search for stickers. Type 'work' or 'no' and stickers matching the definition will appear. Holding the sticker button and dragging up on the screen also gives you a chance to see more of the stickers. Biz Carson/Business Insider Tapping on the picture button lets you access your camera roll so you can send photos through the app. Biz Carson/Business Insider You can edit the photos like a regular Snapchat, adding text, emojis, or whatever else you want to decorate. Unlike regular snaps, these can be saved in the chat conversation by swiping on it to the right. There's also no timer on when they would disappear when you view them. Snapchat Unlike regular Snapchat videos, video notes stay in a small circle on your screen and can never be seen larger. If you send multiple in a row, they show up next to each other in a line. Biz Carson/Business Insider This lets you do one-way calls, so your friends can just watch or listen in on your call if they can't respond. For example, say you're in bed and your friend wants to show off their new place. You can watch their video without having to show that you're still in your pajamas. The same goes for audio calls. Biz Carson/Business Insider You can tell what the other person is doing by the symbol on the bottom left. An ear just means they are listening. An eye means they are watching. Unlike a normal call, when you 'hang up' on a call, it will switch you to listen or watch mode. You have to BOTH hang up to turn the video or audio off. Biz Carson/Business Insider The idea behind the new messenger is that you can be chatting about plans, switch to an audio or video chat if it's easier than just texting, then send the address and money to cover the bill after the fact. Video is no more important than any other part of messaging, so you can do it all at once while staying on the call. Biz Carson/Business Insider Here's a few other hidden tips and tricks: You can tell if your friend is online and looking at your chat when the blue dot above the space bar flashes to a smiley. Even if there's no blue dot, you can still call or chat, but they might not be online right away to see it. Biz Carson/Business Insider If you pull down on the screen, you'll see the last message sent, along with any messages you've saved. Biz Carson/Business Insider To save a message, swipe left and it will say saved. If you want it to disappear like everything else on the app, you can swipe again to un-save it. If you don't save your messages, they will disappear when you close out of the window except for the last one you sent. Biz Carson/Business Insider If you tap on the three lines next to their name, you'll find options to block or remove a person. It's a quick and easy way to deal with someone if they're harassing you. You can also edit someone's name if they go by something else. Biz Carson/Business Insider And unless you want to be inundated with calls from random people, make sure to turn your messaging to just your friends and not everyone. In your app settings, there's an option to limit who can contact you -- although this applies both to receiving snaps and chats. Biz Carson/Business Insider

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.