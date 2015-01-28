How To Use Snapchat's New 'Discover' Feature

Snapchat’s new Discover feature is a big update.

It allows Snapchat users to view news in the form of Snapchat Stories. After 24 hours, the stories disappear and are replaced with fresh content.

To cover a wide range of interests, Snapchat has partnered with CNN, Vice, Yahoo News, Comedy Central, National Geographic, Daily Mail, ESPN, Food Network, and Cosmopolitan.

Here’s how it works.

Discover went live in the latest Snapchat update, so make sure your phone has the latest version installed.

Then, open up the app and swipe to the right to access the Stories menu.

Now swipe one more time to the right, and you’ll be brought to the new Discover menu.

From here, you can tap any of the media logos to jump into their Story channel.

Tapping on the Comedy Central logo, for example, brings up a video clip from The Daily Show. If you want to see the full video segment or article attached to a Story, just swipe down and it will expand.

Of course, you can turn your phone sideways and the video will play full screen.

Snapchat Discover also includes ad integration, so each media channel includes a sponsor, and sponsor ads are often included in their story channel too.

Here’s what ESPN’s Story channel looks like. Once you’re in a channel, just swipe to the right to cycle through the available stories and videos.

The same swipe-down method also works for text-based Stories, such as this ESPN article on the NBA power rankings.

Here’s what watching a Vice documentary looks like.

You can use a finger to skip around the video, and if you want to go back, just swipe left.

The Yahoo News channel includes an intro with Katie Couric.

To exit Snapchat Discover, just swipe upwards and you’ll be brought back to the main menu. From there it’s just another swipe to the left and you’ll be back to Stories.

The new Snapchat Discover feature is available for both Android and iOS.

