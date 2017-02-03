Snapchat is confusing, so here's how the company is teaching older investors how to use it

Snap’s main product, Snapchat, has a reputation for being difficult to use, especially if you’re not part of its target market of teens and young millennials.

But since it’s asking investors who are typically older to invest in its IPO, Snap included a handy 10-slide guide to navigating and using the app, which has 158 million daily users, according to a financial filing published on Thursday.

Here’s how to use Snapchat, the disappearing messages app, according to Snap:

Here are the five main screens that comprise Snapchat. Snap Let's take a look at the first screen you see, the Camera screen. Snap Snap writes: Making a Snap is simple. Users either tap the Camera button to take a photo, or hold the Camera button to record a video up to ten seconds long. Immediately after a Snap has been created on the Camera screen, the Preview screen displays the photo or video Snap for the user to review and edit using our Creative Tools. From the camera screen, you can turn on 'Lenses,' that transform your face into a dog, or a taco, or other fun cartoons. Snap Snap writes: The Camera serves as the interface for our Creative Tools. Most of these tools are available on the Preview screen after a user takes a Snap, but Lenses are used on the Camera screen before taking a Snap. When you tap on the screen, the Camera focuses and detects objects in the scene. For example, if a user taps on his or her face, we immediately show Lenses at the bottom of the screen, adjacent to the Camera button. Lenses are interactive animations that are overlaid on a person's face or the world around them. A user can easily create a Snap while using a Lens. You can also draw or place GPS-sensitive stickers on your photo. Here's all the art you can add to your selfie. Snap Snap writes: On average, our users use Creative Tools to enhance over 60% of all Snaps they send on Snapchat every day. Once you've finished customising your Snap, it's time to send it to a friend. Here's what that screen looks like. Snap Snap writes: The Send To interface is an easy way to choose who can see a Snap. If a Snap is sent through our Chat Service, those recipients are individually selected with the Send To interface. A Snap added to a user's Story can be viewed by all of the user's friends, unless the user has chosen a custom setting for Story privacy. Snaps that are submitted to Live Stories can be viewed by a larger audience on Snapchat if we choose to display them. You can also chat with people through texts that disappear. Here's what that screen looks like. Snap Snap writes: In 2014, we developed text-based chat because sometimes Snaps aren't able to provide the level of detail and specificity required by certain conversations. Snaps are really convenient for communicating emotion, but text-based communication is useful for exchanging information. Like Snaps, text chats are deleted by default from our servers after they are viewed. Users are able to save important chats by pressing on the message within the conversation. Saving only important messages means that they are much easier to find when you need them. Here's what a chat window looks like. Snap Snap writes: Snapchat benefits from the frequency with which our user base communicates with one another, because each message invites a user back to the application when they receive a notification. The impact of that frequency has in part driven our users to visit Snapchat more than 18 times each day on average, reinforcing the value of our investment in new ways to communicate. But wait. That's not all. Snap also has a feature called 'Stories,' or a way to broadcast video to followers. Snap Snap writes: Our Storytelling Platform began with My Story, an easy way for users to create a collection of Snaps that play in chronological order. If a user adds a Snap to their Story, it expires within 24 hours and can be viewed by all of their friends, unless they have chosen a custom setting for Story privacy. Finally, Snapchat has a window called 'Memories' that enables users to save Snaps to their camera roll. Here's what it looks like. Snap Snap writes: We introduced Memories in July 2016 to give each user the option of saving their Snaps in a personal collection backed up by Snapchat. Users can send Snaps from Memories to friends and create new Stories from saved Snaps -- in which case they are displayed with a white border to show that they are from Memories rather than the Camera. We also developed our own advanced search and privacy tools to help users find the Snaps they are looking for and store them securely. If you'd like to try Snapchat for yourself, you can download it from Apple's App Store or Google Play. App Store Download Snapchat for iPhone here. Download for Android phones here.

