How to use Snapchat (the surprisingly complicated photo app) if you're old

Snapchat’s in talks to raise another $US500 million at a $US16-$US19 billion valuation.

According to Bloomberg, the company is speaking with hedge fund managers to close the new round, which would bring Snapchat’s total amount of money raised to more than $US1 billion.

Snapchat is a millennial-leaning app, so if you’re new to and confused by the self-destructing photo and video app, you’re in luck! We decided to put together a guide to show you how to use Snapchat.

