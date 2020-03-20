How to use the Skype Translator tool to translate audio and messages on your computer or mobile device

Ryan Ariano
Gil C/ShutterstockThe Skype Translator tool translates messages and audio.

Skype was one of the first widespread video chatting services to be rolled out back in 2003. Since then, it has facilitated countless conversations between people around the world.

However, when you have people from many nations conversing, there can definitely be language barriers.

Luckily, Skype has a translation tool that allows you to make chats, calls, and video calls using voice and written translations on your screen.

Here’s how to turn it on.

How to use Skype Translator on your computer

1. Open the Skype app on your Mac or PC.

2. Open “Chats.”

3. Right-click on the contact that you want to translate conversations with. Select “View profile.”

4. Select “Send translation request.”

Once the other person accepts your translation request, your messages and calls will be translated automatically.

During your conversation, Skype will display your translated messages.

How to use Skype Translator on your mobile device

1. Open the Skype app on your iPhone or Android.

2. Tap on the Account icon to see a rundown of your account options.

3. Tap on “Settings.”

How to use Skype translatorRyan Ariano/Business InsiderSelect “Settings.”

4. Tap on “General.”

5. Tap on “Translation settings.”

How to use Skype translatorRyan Ariano/Business InsiderTap “Translation settings.”

6. Tap on “Spoken language.”

How to use Skype translatorRyan Ariano/Business InsiderSelect “Spoken language.”

7. Select your chosen language.

How to use Skype translatorRyan Ariano/Business InsiderSelect your language.

8. Tap on the contact you want to have a translated conversation with.

9. Scroll down to “Translate Conversation” and click on “Send translation request.”

How to use Skype translatorRyan Ariano/Business InsiderSend the translation request.

10. The contact will receive a notice that you have requested a translated conversation. They will have to click on “Accept” to start it.

How to use Skype translatorRyan Ariano/Business InsiderThe other person needs to accept your request.

11. Once they have accepted, it will say “Translations enabled” under “Translate Conversation.”

How to use Skype translatorRyan Ariano/Business InsiderTranslation enabled.

When they say something in their language, a voice will speak it in Skype in your chosen language and a transcript will show it in your chosen language as well.

How to use Skype translatorRyan Ariano/Business InsiderA translated message will pop-up on your screen.
