How to use the Skype Translator tool to translate audio and messages on your computer or mobile device

Gil C/Shutterstock The Skype Translator tool translates messages and audio.

To use the Skype Translator tool, navigate to your Skype account settings on your computer or mobile device.

You can set up your Skype Translator to not only do translations, but also print them out.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Skype was one of the first widespread video chatting services to be rolled out back in 2003. Since then, it has facilitated countless conversations between people around the world.

However, when you have people from many nations conversing, there can definitely be language barriers.

Luckily, Skype has a translation tool that allows you to make chats, calls, and video calls using voice and written translations on your screen.

Here’s how to turn it on.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to use Skype Translator on your computer

1. Open the Skype app on your Mac or PC.

2. Open “Chats.”

3. Right-click on the contact that you want to translate conversations with. Select “View profile.”

4. Select “Send translation request.”

Once the other person accepts your translation request, your messages and calls will be translated automatically.

During your conversation, Skype will display your translated messages.

How to use Skype Translator on your mobile device

1. Open the Skype app on your iPhone or Android.

2. Tap on the Account icon to see a rundown of your account options.

3. Tap on “Settings.”

Ryan Ariano/Business Insider Select “Settings.”

4. Tap on “General.”

5. Tap on “Translation settings.”

Ryan Ariano/Business Insider Tap “Translation settings.”

6. Tap on “Spoken language.”

Ryan Ariano/Business Insider Select “Spoken language.”

7. Select your chosen language.

Ryan Ariano/Business Insider Select your language.

8. Tap on the contact you want to have a translated conversation with.

9. Scroll down to “Translate Conversation” and click on “Send translation request.”

Ryan Ariano/Business Insider Send the translation request.

10. The contact will receive a notice that you have requested a translated conversation. They will have to click on “Accept” to start it.

Ryan Ariano/Business Insider The other person needs to accept your request.

11. Once they have accepted, it will say “Translations enabled” under “Translate Conversation.”

Ryan Ariano/Business Insider Translation enabled.

When they say something in their language, a voice will speak it in Skype in your chosen language and a transcript will show it in your chosen language as well.

Ryan Ariano/Business Insider A translated message will pop-up on your screen.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.