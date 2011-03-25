How To Use Read It Later, A Handsome App For Saving Your favourite News Articles

Ellis Hamburger
Read it Later main image

Photo: Read It Later

Read It Later is a useful way to remember websites you want to read but don’t have the time for at the present moment.The app also enables you to read articles and websites you’ve saved, even when you don’t have an internet connection your phone.

It’s very similar to Instapaper, but with a better looking interface, more options, and better sharing capabilities.

Read It Later has an app for every major mobile platform:

  • Android
  • iOS
  • Blackberry
  • WebOS
  • Windows Phone 7

We’ll walk you through how to get started with Read It Later. Head over to their home page to get started.

First thing to do is head to readitlaterlist.com to sign up. Or, if you so choose, download the app and sign up from there.

Enter in a username and password to sign up for Read It Later and you're read to begin.

Log in using the credentials you created on the Read It Later website

This is your Reading List. Tap an article to read it, or tap the blue button to sort items

Once you open an item, you can read the text or the article with pictures and formatting. Move the slider along the bottom to toggle images on and off.

Follow the instructions very carefully to install the bookmarklet. This is a critical part of setting up Read It Later so, while you're on the go, you can mark websites you want to read later.

Other ways to share and add bookmarks (by tapping the (+) sign on the Read It Later home screen) include a variety of Twitter apps, news apps, and more

Enjoying Read It Later? Grab the Pro version on sale for $0.99 to activate some great features

Some features of the Pro version include:

  • See pictures and watch videos within the app in websites you've bookmarked
  • Easier bookmarking in Mobile Safari
  • Social sharing options
  • One-touch rotation lock for this app only
  • Full-screen reader
  • Unread badge for the app icon
  • Universal app compatibility - use it on all your iOS devices

Now that you know how to use Read It Later....

