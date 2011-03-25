How To Use Read It Later, A Handsome App For Saving Your favourite News Articles

Photo: Read It Later

Read It Later is a useful way to remember websites you want to read but don’t have the time for at the present moment.The app also enables you to read articles and websites you’ve saved, even when you don’t have an internet connection your phone.



It’s very similar to Instapaper, but with a better looking interface, more options, and better sharing capabilities.

Read It Later has an app for every major mobile platform:

Android

iOS

Blackberry

WebOS

Windows Phone 7

We’ll walk you through how to get started with Read It Later. Head over to their home page to get started.

