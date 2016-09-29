US

Here's why you should never put cotton buds in your ears

Most people don’t use cotton buds properly and wind up putting them inside their ears to feel “clean.” Big mistake! Not only is ear wax good for you, but putting a cotton bud anywhere except for the outermost parts of your ear can be a big detriment to your health. 

William H. Shapiro, an audiologist and a clinical associate professor from NYU Langone, reveals why we should stay away from Q-Tips.

