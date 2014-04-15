Use This Email App To Bring All The Best Features Of Snapchat To Your Inbox

Sometimes after you send an email, panic sets in:
“Did I sound too mean?” “Should I have added that document?”
Pluto mail is a new service that hopes to fix these stressful situations.
The free program syncs with your inbox and lets you accomplish four specific tasks: set expiration timers on messages, unsend emails, add read receipts and edit sent messages before someone else opens them.
Pluto is still in beta but we were able to try out.
Go to Pluto's website. Click Sign Up in the upper-right corner. Pluto can sync with Gmail, Yahoo, iCloud and other email accounts.
This is the main page where you edit your messages. Before you begin sending emails, Pluto requires you send yourself another verification.
You can customise your profile, adjust the expiration times at the bottom and more from this section of the program.
Since no one has read the email yet, you can still make some edits while it sits in the other person's inbox.
Scroll to the bottom. You can see when the other person opened the email and when it will expire. Click Disappearing Message.
You'll be taken to another edit screen. On this page, you can alter expiration times and other features. Click Unsend in the corner.
