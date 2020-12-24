How to use the Pinterest board toolbar to stay organised on the social media platform

Emma Witman
SOPA Images / Contributor/Getty Images

There’s another reason to use Pinterest for people who love to stay organised: the board toolbar feature.

The board toolbar adds another layer of organisation to the online platform that puts your ideas and interests in tidy places.

Here’s what you need to know about how Pinterest’s board toolbar can further help you when it comes to organising your ideas.

How to use the Pinterest board toolbar

You might have a better way of arranging your pins rather than chronologically â€” like by colour or cost, for example.

Now, rather than your pins remaining stuck in the order you pinned them, you can rearrange them to your preferences.

To access the toolbar on Pinterest via desktop and rearrange your board’s pins, navigate to the board you want to edit by clicking your profile icon in the top right corner and selecting the board.

Emma Witman/Business InsiderYou can drag your pins around to organise them however you want.

Select “Organise,” beneath the name of the board and its participants. Then, simply click, drag and drop to rearrange.

Emma Witman/Business InsiderTap and hold on a pin to drag it to a new location.

On the Pinterest mobile app for iOS and Android, navigate to the board you want to rearrange, tap “Organise,” then drag and drop the pins in the order you’d prefer using the touchscreen.

Add to-do lists on your Pinterest board toolbar

Using the Pinterest board toolbar, you can add to-do lists to notes on boards.

Emma Witman/Business InsiderPinterest is leaning in to its function as a project manager with the to-do list feature.

The to-do lists have a checkbox function for you to mark as you knock out tasks on your list.

To create a to-do list, navigate to the board, then select “Notes.”

On iOS devices, you won’t see a “Notes” option, but instead, a “Note to self.” You can tap that, or tap the “+” icon then “Note” to create your note.

Finally, once you’re in your note, tap the checkbox icon to create a to-do list.

The ‘More ideas’ feature helps you find more pins

Finally, the Pinterest board toolbar ensures you’re never short of inspiration by finding related pins for you with “More ideas.”

To see the “More ideas” feature, navigate to the board where you’re seeking some extra inspiration.

You’ll find “More ideas” beneath the name of the board and its participants.

Emma Witman/Business InsiderThe ‘More ideas’ function predicts your taste and suggests pins to add to your board.

Related coverage from Tech Reference:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.