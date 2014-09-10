Here's What You Can Do On Path, The Social Network That Apple May Be About To Acquire

Wikimedia, CC Path CEO Dave Morin

Reports have claimed that Apple is ready to announce an acquisition of Path, the struggling social network. Pando, citing an anonymous source working in Apple’s engineering team, claims that the social network may be integrated into Apple’s Messages app.

So what will Apple be getting when it acquires Path? Here’s a guide.

Path Is A Private Social Network

One of Path’s most unique features is just how much power it gives users over who can see their posts. Users are limited to just 150 friends, with no option to share posts publicly.

As well as sharing posts to their friends, Path users can also create an “Inner Circle” of friends who can see their most private posts.

Polished Design

Path is often praised for its design, with Apple even featuring the social network in keynote slides. The app includes minimalist navigation icons and clock hands that spin as you scroll through the timeline.

The New Ping?

Apple’s short-lived iTunes Ping service allowed users to share the music they were listening to, as well as keep track of famous musicians. Shuttered two years after its launch, the app failed to gain a significant number of users.

But a major feature of Path is very similar to Apple’s Ping service. The app offers the ability to share what music you’re listening to with friends.

It Lets You Share What Time You Go To Sleep

One of Path’s more unique features is the ability to share what times you go to sleep and wake up. Tap the sleep button, and Path will ask you whether you’re conscious or not.

Select “Go to Sleep” and the app shows a night sky and a moon to get you in the mood.

When you wake up, tap the “Awake” button next to the sun icon to inform all of your Path friends that you are awake.

Share Your Battery Level With Friends

Path’s latest update was the launch of a new messaging app in June. Path Talk lets you messages your Path friends, as well as share a whole load of information about yourself through the app.

As well as sensing when you’re travelling on trains and in cars, the app can also continually broadcast your battery level.

There Are Loads Of In-App Purchases

Currently, Path earns money by selling virtual stickers and photo filters.

The app also sells a “Premium” subscription that gives you unlimited virtual stickers and photo filters.

