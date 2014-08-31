How To Never, EVER Worry About Your Passwords Getting Hacked Or Stolen

Another week, another long list of news stories about how hackers have gotten into our bank accounts or stolen passwords.

But, as alarming as that is, we’re guessing that you didn’t change all your passwords, did you? That’s because changing passwords is hard and remembering new passwords is even harder. And, even if you did, the next big hack means you’d have to do it all over again.

It’s time to get smarter about your passwords by using a password manager app. Such an app makes it ridiculously easy to create unguessable passwords and change them whenever the need strikes.

One of the most popular and trusted apps is called LastPass.

We’re going to walk you through how to install and use it. If you opt to follow these instructions, for 30 minutes or less of your time, and $US12 or less of your money, you’ll never have to worry about passwords ever again.

