How to add a Gmail account to your Outlook email interface on a Mac or PC

POJCHEEWIN YAPRASERT PHOTOGRAPHY/Getty Images You can add your Gmail account to your Outlook account to view all of your emails in one place.

You can use Outlook with Gmail and other email accounts by adding those accounts to your Outlook client.

You can add your Gmail account to Outlook using both a PC and a Mac, but the process is slightly different between the two.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

If you have a Gmail account, but prefer to use the Microsoft Outlook interface for your email communications, you’re in luck.

Outlook allows you to add your Gmail account to your Outlook account so that you can access both simultaneously within Outlook.

Here’s how to connect your Gmail account to Outlook on either a PC or a Mac.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:



How to add Gmail to Outlook on a PC

1. With your Outlook inbox open, click on the “File” tab in the upper left corner of the screen.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Select ‘File’ in the upper left corner.

2. Click on “Add account.”

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Select ‘Add Account’ in the upper left of the screen.

3. Type the Gmail address you want to add to your Outlook account, then click “Connect.”

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Type in your Gmail address and click ‘Connect.’

It might take a few minutes to fully load.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Wait while Outlook loads your new account.

4. The next steps involve signing into your Gmail account. Type in your Gmail address again and click “Next.”

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Type your Gmail address again and hit ‘Next.’

5. Type in your password and click “Sign in.”

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Type your password to finish signing in.

6. Click “Allow.”

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Click ‘Allow’ to let Outlook access your Gmail account.

7. If the process was completed successfully, you should see a window confirming that your account has been added. Click “Done” to finalise the changes.

Chrissy Montelli/Business Insider Your Gmail account has now been added and will appear on the left bar. Click ‘Done.’

How to add Gmail to Outlook on a Mac

1. Open Outlook, click on “Preferences,” then click on “Accounts.”

2. Click on the plus sign icon (“+”) and then click “New Account.”

3. Type in your Gmail address and password as though you are signing into Gmail, and click “Add Account” when you are finished.

4. Click “Continue,” then “Sign in to Google.”

5. Click on your Gmail account, type in your password, and then click “Next.”

6. Click “Allow,” then “Open Microsoft Outlook.”

7. Click “Done” when you are finished and your Gmail emails should now appear in Outlook.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from Tech Reference:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.