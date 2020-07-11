How to add a Gmail account to your Outlook email interface on a Mac or PC

Chrissy Montelli
POJCHEEWIN YAPRASERT PHOTOGRAPHY/Getty ImagesYou can add your Gmail account to your Outlook account to view all of your emails in one place.
  • You can use Outlook with Gmail and other email accounts by adding those accounts to your Outlook client.
  • You can add your Gmail account to Outlook using both a PC and a Mac, but the process is slightly different between the two.
  • Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

If you have a Gmail account, but prefer to use the Microsoft Outlook interface for your email communications, you’re in luck.

Outlook allows you to add your Gmail account to your Outlook account so that you can access both simultaneously within Outlook.

Here’s how to connect your Gmail account to Outlook on either a PC or a Mac.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:


Apple Macbook Pro (From $US1,299.00 at Apple)


Acer Chromebook 15 (From $US179.99 at Walmart)

How to add Gmail to Outlook on a PC

1. With your Outlook inbox open, click on the “File” tab in the upper left corner of the screen.

How to use Outlook with Gmail 1Chrissy Montelli/Business InsiderSelect ‘File’ in the upper left corner.

2. Click on “Add account.”

How to use Outlook with Gmail 2Chrissy Montelli/Business InsiderSelect ‘Add Account’ in the upper left of the screen.

3. Type the Gmail address you want to add to your Outlook account, then click “Connect.”

How to use Outlook with Gmail 3Chrissy Montelli/Business InsiderType in your Gmail address and click ‘Connect.’

It might take a few minutes to fully load.

How to use Outlook with Gmail 4Chrissy Montelli/Business InsiderWait while Outlook loads your new account.

4. The next steps involve signing into your Gmail account. Type in your Gmail address again and click “Next.”

How to use Outlook with Gmail 5Chrissy Montelli/Business InsiderType your Gmail address again and hit ‘Next.’

5. Type in your password and click “Sign in.”

How to use Outlook with Gmail 6Chrissy Montelli/Business InsiderType your password to finish signing in.

6. Click “Allow.”

How to use Outlook with Gmail 7Chrissy Montelli/Business InsiderClick ‘Allow’ to let Outlook access your Gmail account.

7. If the process was completed successfully, you should see a window confirming that your account has been added. Click “Done” to finalise the changes.

Chrissy Montelli/Business InsiderYour Gmail account has now been added and will appear on the left bar. Click ‘Done.’

How to add Gmail to Outlook on a Mac

1. Open Outlook, click on “Preferences,” then click on “Accounts.”

2. Click on the plus sign icon (“+”) and then click “New Account.”

3. Type in your Gmail address and password as though you are signing into Gmail, and click “Add Account” when you are finished.

4. Click “Continue,” then “Sign in to Google.”

5. Click on your Gmail account, type in your password, and then click “Next.”

6. Click “Allow,” then “Open Microsoft Outlook.”

7. Click “Done” when you are finished and your Gmail emails should now appear in Outlook.

embed type
product
oEmbedUrl
html
embed type
product
oEmbedUrl
html

Related coverage from Tech Reference:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.