How Any Tech Novice Can Side-Step Apple And Create A Mobile App

Unless you’ve coughed up a ton of money for mobile apps, your website probably looks bad on iPads, iPhones and Androids.



Onswipe, a Techstars company that closed $6 million in funding, is an “insanely easy tablet publishing” solution. In fact, it side-steps Apple and the iTunes store completely.

Founders Jason Baptiste and Andres Barreto created a way for any tech novice to create an app-like experience without a developer. It works across all touchscreen devices too, so a one-time setup will create synchronised Android, iPhone and iPad app-like experiences.

Onswipe is to web publishers what WordPress is to blogs. There are multiple layouts and templates to choose from and it only takes a few minutes to set up. Marie Claire and Slate have already set up mobile sites via Onswipe.

Like every cheap solution, Onswipe has limitations. For starters, there is no zoom feature. If a mobile reader wants to enlarge the text, too bad. There is also no way to copy/paste/highlight text or comment on articles. There is no search feature either, so unless an article is up front and centre, a reader could have trouble finding it.

Essentially, Onswipe is a cheap app alternative. But if you want something basic and you’re not tech savvy, here’s a pretty decent solution.

