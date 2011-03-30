How To Use Online Videos To Boost Your Marketing Efforts

Online videos can do marketing wonders for your small business. Kermit Pattison, in a New York Times article, writes that these videos give companies “a channel to talk directly to customers in ways previously accessible only to large companies that could afford TV advertisements.



He outlined some ways to harness videos on sites like YouTube, Vimeo and Brightcove:

Showcase your products. “Short of getting a customer in the door or sending a salesperson on the road, online video may be the best way to demonstrate a product,” writes Pattison.

Build a brand channel. A maker of small high-definition cameras created a YouTube channel that features more than 100 customer-created videos–point of view shots of customers in adventure sports.

Use analytics and tools. Pattison writes how one company used YouTube’s analytics to observe its audience’s behaviour to figure out an ideal video length. “The company also discovered ‘hot spots’ that viewers rewind to and rewatch . . . and it now makes sure to include more such scenes.”

Offer instructions. Businesses have tapped into video to complement printed instruction manuals. Pattison tells of how this allowed one company to “eliminate phone support and cut its customer service budget about 40 per cent.”

