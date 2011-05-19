This Is The Fastest Way To Fire Off An Email Using Google Chrome

Ellis Hamburger
omnimail title image

OmniMail is the easiest way to fire off quick emails if you use Google Chrome and Gmail.

It’s great for people who spend a lot of time browsing the internet using Chrome and need to send quick emails, because it takes advantage of the always-flexible Chrome URL bar.

All you need to do is install the extension from the Chrome Web Store, and click the link below to see our brief how-to.

(Via AddictiveTips)

Search for OmniMail in the Chrome Web Store and install the extension.

BONUS: One more easy way to send emails without leaving Chrome

Use the Send From Gmail extension to send a link to whatever page you're currently on in a pop-out Gmail compose screen.

Super easy.

