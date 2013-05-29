Here's How To Use NYC's New Citi Bike Share Program

Bike share finally opened for business in New York City on Monday, and so far it’s been quite well-received.



Despite a few early glitches (and one stolen bike), Citi Bike members had taken more than 6,000 trips and covered nearly 14,000 miles before the end of the afternoon.

The program will change the look of the city, and it will also change a lot of people’s lives. Many people — cyclists and others — will benefit. Others — including drivers — will lose out.

Mayor Michael Bloomberg notes that Citi Bike is New York’s first new public transit option in 75 years, and if it expands enough of the next few years, it could one day make the Big Apple the first American metropolis to count among the world’s most bike-friendly cities.

For everyone who wants to give it a shot but has not tried out a similar system in any of the more than 500 cities that already have one in place, here’s a rundown of how to sign up, get a bike, and hit the city on two wheels.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.