How to use Netflix's Coming Soon feature to watch trailers and set up notifications for new releases

Reuters Netflix’s Coming Soon menu is easy to find.

You can use Netflix’s Coming Soon feature to set reminders, so you’ll be notified when a show or movie you’re interested in is added.

The Coming Soon section also lets you watch trailers for shows and movies that are new to Netflix, or are going to be added in the future.

The specific trailers shown to you are chosen based on what you’ve watched in the past.

Although some consider them to be just glorified commercials, there’s a massive amount of people who love trailers. Not only can they be entertaining on their own, but they’re also a great way to find new shows and movies to watch.

Netflix realised this, and in response, they have added a feature to their mobile and TV apps: A “Coming Soon” section.

This section showcases previews of shows and movies that have just been put on Netflix, or are going to be added to Netflix in the near future It updates daily, and it’s personalised for each user profile â€” so the previews you see will be geared towards the genres you watch.

You can also set up notifications, so when the shows or movies you’re interested in are finally released, you’ll know.

Here’s how to find Netflix’s Coming Soon feature, and how to set reminders for shows you think you’ll like.

How to use Netflix’s Coming Soon feature



In the mobile app



1. Open the Netflix app. At the bottom of the screen, in the middle of the menu bar, tap the “Coming Soon” button.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Tap ‘Coming Soon’ at the bottom of the Netflix app.

2. Scroll and watch trailers to your heart’s content. If you find a show you think you’d like to see, tap the little “Remind Me” bell button directly to the right of the show’s title. Netflix will send you a reminder when the show premieres on their platform.

Dave Johnson/Business Insider If you find a show you like, tap the ‘Remind Me’ bell underneath the trailer.

On a TV or game console



1. Open the Netflix app and on the home screen, go left until you open the sidebar.

2. In the sidebar menu, select the option for “Latest,” in the middle of the list.

William Antonelli/Business Insider Go to ‘Latest’ in Netflix’s sidebar menu.

3. You’ll be shown a list of all the shows and movies that have just been released. Scroll down, and you’ll be shown titles that will be released later this week and next week.

William Antonelli/Business Insider You’ll see shows that match your tastes.

4. Scroll through the shows and look for any trailers you might like. When you do, simply select the title â€” instead of going to an episodes menu, Netflix will set a reminder for you.

If you set a reminder by accident, just select the title again to turn it off.

Melanie Weir/Business Insider Click on the title to have Netflix set a reminder for that title.

