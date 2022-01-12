How to use a Nespresso machine to make espresso drinks at home

Nespresso machines make espresso-style coffee, but technically not true espresso. Arnon Prajakteeranon / EyeEm/Getty Images

Nespresso machines are perfect for those who want a simple way to make espresso-style drinks at home.

It’s as close to a true espresso as you’ll get without having to invest in a full espresso system.

Nespresso machines use coffee pods and let you brew in multiple sizes.

An expertly pulled espresso is a work of art, but usually requires training and a traditional espresso machine that uses steam and a massive amount of pressure to produce the ideal shot. If you don’t have the space or budget to invest in a true espresso maker, a Nespresso machine might be an ideal alternative.

“A Nespresso machine works the same way an espresso machine does, using pressure, but on a much smaller and potentially less-consistent scale,” says Owen Burke, resident espresso expert at Insider Reviews. “It is incredibly easy for someone to use, and while it doesn’t produce espresso by definition, it’s as close as you’re going to get for as little effort as possible.”

According to Burke, the “espresso” that comes out of a Nespresso machine doesn’t have enough TDS, or total dissolved solids, to qualify as a true espresso. That being said, it does create a fantastic base for espresso-style drinks like lattes and cappuccinos and is a reasonable substitute for those longing for a demitasse of this rich and intense decoction.

How does a Nespresso machine work?

Nespresso makes a few different models, but most of them have the same basic structure for making espresso. The body has a slot to insert a Nespresso-compatible capsule, and when the lid is then closed, the espresso-making process begins.

The capsule is pierced, and the external tank feeds heated water into the capsule chamber under high pressure, eventually creating a crema-topped shot in the selected size. The spent pod is then ejected into a container below the capsule chamber to be discarded later.

Setting up a Nespresso machine

Before its first use, it’s important to rinse and clean the water tank, filling it with fresh drinking water. Switch the Nespresso on and let the machine warm up for about 25 seconds — its lights will blink green as it’s warming up then turn solid green when it’s ready.

Place a cup under the spout and once the light is steady, run the machine without a capsule using the Lungo setting — the one that uses the most amount of water, symbolized by the tallest cup — in order to clean the machine. Repeat three times, throwing out the expelled water. It is then ready to use.

What do the settings mean?

Some Nespresso machines can only brew two sizes — Espresso and Lungo. wastaal/Getty Images

Nespresso machines typically have three settings for making espresso, with each button depicting the resulting shot size.

Ristretto (Italian for “restricted”) uses the least amount of water and is the most concentrated. It produces a 25-milliliter or .84-ounce shot and is symbolized by a small espresso cup.

The Espresso setting will give you a 40-milliliter or 1.35-ounce (38.27g) pour and is depicted as a medium-sized espresso cup.

Lungo pours are 110 milliliters or 3.72 ounces (105.46g) and have a large portion of water added, making them most similar to an Americano. It is symbolized by the largest espresso cup of the three.

Some older Original line models, like the Pixie, Essenza mini, and the Citiz, only have the Espresso and Lungo settings. The newer Vertuo line includes all three settings, plus additional options for regular drip coffee, symbolized by a tall coffee mug. And the Latissima line, which has a self-contained milk frother, offers additional one-touch settings such as latte, macchiato, cappuccino, and flat white, each with distinctive symbols that show their respective ratios of milk to espresso.

What pods should I use?

Be sure to buy pods compatible with your machine. Vlad Fishman/Getty Images

Nespresso makes its own brand of aluminum pods meant to be used with their machines, available directly through their website or through several major department stores and retailers. The range of coffees spans single-origin to flavored blends, with seasonal and special edition releases throughout the year. There are two types of pods:

The Original capsules are compatible with the Le Cube, Citiz, Essenza, Pixie, Lattissima, Maestria, and Creatista machines.

The Vertuo capsules are compatible only with the Nespresso Vertuo line.

Burke says that there are also several other alternatives that make Nespresso Original-compatible pods, as well as reusable versions that can be refilled at home, like Seal Pods. Note that Keurig K-Cups, Vittoria Espressotoria, K-Fee, and soft pods will not work in a Nespresso machine.

How to make coffee with a Nespresso machine Turn on the machine and insert the Nespresso pod. Leave the cover open as the machine heats up and lights blink green. Place a cup under the coffee spout. Choose a beverage size. For a traditional espresso pour, select the Espresso button. For a more concentrated shot, pick the smaller Ristretto setting, and for a more diluted shot, opt for Lungo. Once the light is a steady green, close the cover. It will automatically start brewing, sending the desired sized pour into the cup below the spout. Wait until you hear the capsule ejecting. Some coffee may continue to flow out of the spout until the spent capsule drops, so a cup or the drip tray there until the machine has stopped completely. Some models, like the Pixie, require manual ejection of the capsule. Simply open the pod chamber again and it will fall to the waste bin. Dispose or recycle the used capsule. The aluminum capsules can be saved for recycling or thrown away.

Insider’s takeaway

Nespresso machines are an extremely user-friendly way to replicate the coffeehouse experience at home. While they don’t make a true espresso, Burke says that they make “an impressively espresso-like drink,” useful when you don’t have access to a full-scale espresso machine. You can enjoy lattes, cappuccinos, Americanos, and more right in the comfort of your own home in just a few easy steps.