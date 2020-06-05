How to use nasal spray correctly — and how often you need to use each type

sfam_photo/Shutterstock To use nasal spray correctly, you should point it slightly back, and slightly out.

To use nasal spray effectively, it’s important to follow a few steps.

First, you should make sure you understand what type of nasal spray you’re using, and read the label instructions to know how often you’ll need to use it.

Then, you can follow these tips to make sure you’re using your nasal spray correctly – if you don’t, it may not be as effective.

Nasal sprays can reduce congestion and irritation in the nose and sinuses. They are often used to help treat symptoms of a cold or allergies, like a stuffy nose or sneezing.

While it can be awkward to use nasal sprays at first, it’s important to get comfortable and learn how to make the process easy and effective. Here’s what you should know about nasal sprays.

Types of nasal sprays

There are three main types of nasal sprays, says Omid Mehdizadeh, MD, an otolaryngologist and laryngologist at Providence Saint John’s Health Centre in Santa Monica, California.

Each has a different purpose and must be used correctly:

Saline nasal sprays use water and salt to reduce congestion and calm irritation. They clear debris from the nose by flushing it with water, Mehdizadeh says. Saline sprays are available over the counter and can be used to immediately clear stuffiness.

Steroid nasal sprays, like Flonase, apply steroids directly to the nose to reduce inflammation. They are available over the counter or as a prescription, and need to be used for 10 to 14 days to effectively resolve congestion.

Antihistamine nasal sprays, like Astepro, counteract the body’s histamine response, which is what causes allergic reactions. So, antihistamines are used to reduce congestion with seasonal allergies, or hay fever. An antihistamine nasal spray will start working in about 30 minutes, but doctors sometimes recommend daily use.

What to do before you use nasal spray

First, it’s important to note what kind of spray you’re using, and make sure you know how often you should use it in order to resolve your symptoms.

You can take these steps to prepare to use your nasal spray:

Read the bottle so that you understand proper usage. Wash your hands with soapy water so that you don’t introduce any additional irritants into your nose. Lightly blow your nose. You won’t be able to do this for a few minutes after you use the nasal spray, so it’s important to do it beforehand. Grip the bottle with your thumb on the bottom and your index and middle fingers on either side of the nozzle.

How to use nasal spray

Many people use nasal spray incorrectly, which can reduce its effectiveness, Mehdizadeh says.

To be effective, the spray needs to be targeted toward your nasal lining.

Tip the nozzle slightly toward the back of your head, and the outside of your nostril. You can aim for the part of your eye closest to your nose, which is slightly above and to the side of your nostril.

You should not point the nozzle straight up your nose. Instead, think “slightly up, slightly out,” Mehdizadeh says.

With that in mind, here’s how to use nasal spray:

Insert just the tip of the nozzle. There’s no need to insert more than that. Pump the spray for the number of pumps indicated on the bottle, while inhaling gently with each pump. Wipe any excess spray that dribbles out with a tissue. This is normal.

You should not:

Pinch your nostril. Although some people think this is necessary to deliver the medication, it’s not, Mehdizadeh says. The sprays are designed to deliver enough medication without your nose being pinched.

Snort. That will bring the spray into your throat and make it bypass the nasal lining, which is where it needs to be.

Blow your nose for 15 to 20 minutes after application. If needed, dab the outside of your nose with a tissue if it is runny.

What to do after you use nasal spray

After you use the spray, it’s normal for some to leave your nostril. Just wipe it away with a tissue, Mehdizadeh says.

Try not to blow your nose immediately after, because you’ll expel some of the medicine, making it less effective. However, if you sneeze, it’s ok – your body has likely absorbed some of the spray already.

The bottom line

For sprays that need to be used daily, Mehdizadeh recommends leaving them near your toothbrush, and apply the spray each morning when you brush your teeth.

“It’s just a few seconds, and they keep working all day,” Mehdizadeh says.

People with glaucoma, pregnant or nursing women, and parents of children under 4 should talk with their doctors before using nasal sprays, as using medications like steroids can have additional risks for these people, and nasal sprays with steroids can contribute to glaucoma.

Overall, Mehdizadeh recommends that people use nasal sprays during the peak allergy seasons, but he says it’s important to take a month-long break from the sprays every two to three months, since overuse can cause irritation and dryness in the nose.

