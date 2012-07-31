Quick Tips You Need To Know About Mountain Lion's Voice Dictation

Photo: Apple
One of our personal favourite features unveiled in OS X Mountain Lion is Dictation.Anywhere that you would normally have to type on a keyboard, you have the option to speak out loud and have your computer do the heavy lifting of generating the text for you.
Here’s how it works.
Open up System Preferences, select Dictation & Speech, and turn on Dictation.
You can change how Dictation is activated in your System Preferences if you want. By default, it's activated by pressing 'fn' twice.
Your computer has an internal microphone, but for the best results, you'll want to use an external microphone that will best capture your voice.
All the transcribing takes place on an external server. Without a live Internet connection, you can't dictate.
These are pretty intuitive (and there are many more), but speaking the following cues will help format your dictation:
- 'new line' will start a new line of text
- 'new paragraph' starts a new paragraph
- 'cap' capitalises the next word you speak
- 'caps on/off' capitalises the spoken section of text
- 'dot' places a period anywhere, including between words
