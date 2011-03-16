HOW TO: Use Mint.com To Track Your Finances Online

Photo: Business Insider

When it comes to saving money, a lot of schemes are more trouble than they’re worth.Mint, however, is a low-hassle way to keep an eye on your bank accounts and budgets, with no fees or real ads of any kind.



We love Mint’s personable and clean interface, as well as the way it gets just as involved as you want it to.

You can monitor what you spend money on, set alerts for big purchases, and create goals such as paying off a loan or credit card.

Mint’s strength is in helping you create and maintain budgets, as well as helping you see exactly where you’re spending the most money.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.