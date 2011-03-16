HOW TO: Use Mint.com To Track Your Finances Online

When it comes to saving money, a lot of schemes are more trouble than they’re worth.Mint, however, is a low-hassle way to keep an eye on your bank accounts and budgets, with no fees or real ads of any kind.

We love Mint’s personable and clean interface, as well as the way it gets just as involved as you want it to.

You can monitor what you spend money on, set alerts for big purchases, and create goals such as paying off a loan or credit card.

Mint’s strength is in helping you create and maintain budgets, as well as helping you see exactly where you’re spending the most money.

Sign up at Mint.com

Enter in your email address and other critical information for your account

Search for your bank in the box provided

Enter your bank credentials and watch as Mint pulls in all of your accounts

Click an account to help keep track of details like APR, annual fee, and rewards points

So you've got your account set up---head to the App Store or Android Market to pick up the app.

Open the app, log in, and you'll be met with a home screen displaying an overview of your accounts, budgets, and cash flow

Tap a transaction to view details and input notes and tags.

Now that you've learned how to organise your finances online using Mint...

