How to use Meitu -- the Chinese selfie-enhancing app that the Internet is obsessed with

A mobile app that makes everyone look like an anime character has taken over China, and now it’s starting to creep its way into the United States. Meitu lets you edit and enhance your selfies with various tools, including a filter that makes your eyes big and glossy among other tweaks. People are posting these bizarro versions of themselves all over social media. Here’s how you can make your own.

