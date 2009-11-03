How To Get Feedback From Thousands, Cheap

Can’t decide if your new product or startup idea is worthwhile?



Use Amazon’s Mechanical Turk service for quick and cheap market research.

For less than the cost of ordering pizza, Mechanical Turk has thousands of users that can give you quality survey answers.

Get answers to how much you should charge, what features are priority, and get feedback on ideas.

With good data you can make good decisions.

See how to do it >

Register for Amazon.com Go to http://www.mturk.com. Click Get Started. Register an Amazon.com account if you don't have one. Create a HIT template Tasks on Mechanical Turk are called HITs. There are different sample HIT templates available, pick the Survey template. Set up a HIT template Title your template, add a description, and tag it with keywords. Be concise, the title and the description will attract workers. Set the time alloted to 1 hour, it's more than enough to fill out a survey. Set HIT expiration to 7 days. Leave Qualifications Required as is or change it if you want to filter people based on location. Set reward to $0.05. Most tasks are between $0.05 to $0.50 but simple surveys can stay cheap. Set number of assignments per HIT to how many people you want to respond. 200 reponses can get you plenty of quality feedback. Click Design Layout. Design a HIT template Use the layout editor to create questions for your survey. Questions can be radio boxes, text boxes, drop down menus, and check boxes. Stick with 10 questions or less, if you want more answers you need to raise your reward price accordingly. Click Preview and Finish. Finish a HIT template Review the template properties, the prices, and how the survey looks. You can reuse this template again or modify it in the future. Click Finish. Publish the survey Select the template that you just finished and preview one more time. Click Next. Review your survey and make sure it's set up correctly. The cost of the task will be presented. You have to prepay this amount, if you do not have funds available Amazon will show you the payment page. Click Publish HITs. Review the results The task will run until the assignments are completed or until the task has expired. You can review answers while the survey is in progress. You can also reject answers that are not relevant to your needs. After all the assignments are complete the data can be exported into a file or spreadsheet. You can cancel tasks at any time. Very soon you will have all the data points you need to make good decisions. For less than the cost of a pizza!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.