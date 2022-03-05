I used Mark Cuban’s new pharmacy company to order my medicine, and the prescription was a little cheaper. Here’s how it worked.

Mark Cuban launched his low-cost prescription drug online pharmacy on January 19, 2022. The service claims to help save consumers up to thousands of dollars on life-saving medication. Source: Cost Plus Drug Company

Patients can save $2,485.40 on a generic version of leukemia medication Imatinib, for instance, and $1,038.50 on generic pills of the HIV treatment Epzicom, according to Cost Plus’ website. A patient receives dialysis. Edwin Tan/Getty Images Source: Cost Plus Drug Company

Through a private label agreement, Cost Plus Drug Company contracts with a third party supplier to get unfinished prescription drugs. The service carries out the final stage of processing and labeling and takes a 15% profit margin to reduce the costs of prescription medication — essentially cutting out pharmacy middlemen. A worker at ‘s manufacturing facility in Freiburg, Germany produces the COVID-19 antiviral pill Paxlovid Pfizer Source: Insider

I decided to use Cost Plus Drug Company to order my mental health medication and see how much money I could save. Mark Cuban on the set of ‘Shark Tank’ season 13 ABC

The first step to ordering drugs on Cost Plus Drug Company is to set up an account.

I spent about 15 minutes creating my account. The process required basic information, as well as details about your medical history.

Along with providing my basic information, I had to answer questions about my allergies, health conditions, and medications I’m currently on.

I had initially gone to order a prescription for Xanax, but Cost Plus Drug Company does not offer a generic version of that medicine yet. I submitted a request form on the website asking to add Xanax in the future.

Luckily, the service did carry my second mental health medication. I found it in a list of medications, organized by category on a drop-down menu.

After setting up my account and figuring out which medicine to order from Cost Plus Drug Company, I needed to get my doctor to order in my prescription.

The site offered doctors three options to send in scripts: calling a phone number, using an electronic prescription service, or faxing in a request form.

I texted my doctor and had her call in the script using a phone number provided to my account.

I received an email from Cost Plus Drug Company about 24 hours after my doctor sent in the prescription. I tried emailing the company to ask how long the process would take (as well as to ask for a comment on this story) but could not connect with a representative for an answer.

When I went to checkout, I was surprised at how inexpensive the drugs were. I saved $18 on the retail price for my medication, and roughly $5 from the co-pay I usually pay for my medication.

Cost Plus Drug Company does not take insurance, but even with insurance my co-pay is typically higher than the cost I paid through Mark Cuban’s service.

I did pay an extra $5 for shipping, a drawback compared to Amazon’s online prescription service that does not charge a delivery fee. But I don’t typically get my medications delivered as I prefer to pick them up at a CVS. Source: Insider

I pay about $8 as a co-pay for my medication. Using Cost Plus, I saved $5 on the co-pay since the medicine was so cheap, but I ended up having to spend that money on delivery. I ended up not saving anything after delivery. If I paid without insurance, however, I would have saved $18 on the medication, according to Cost Plus Drug Company’s website.