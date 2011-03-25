How To Use Lendle, The Amazing Service For Sharing Kindle Books

Photo: Ellis Hamburger

Lendle is a free service that takes advantage of the Kindle’s “lending feature” to allow people to lend each other Kindle books for a period of two weeks per book. If the service is running, that is.One of the best features of Lendle is that you don’t even need a Kindle reader to use it.



As long as you have the Kindle app for your iOS device, Mac, PC, Windows Phone 7, or Android device, you’re good to go.

The “two weeks” policy has been around since the Kindle’s launch, and Lendle is a great way to connect with people around the country to get books you want to read (and vice versa).

You simply sign up, enter in the Kindle books you own, and start shopping for Kindle books you want others to lend to you.

One special thing about Lendle is that they have a built-in algorithm to keep the community friendly and fair. If you only own one Kindle book, you’ll only be allowed to borrow two Kindle books. The more you own and the more you lend, the more you can borrow in turn.

We’ll walk you through how to use Lendle. To get started, head over to their home page.

