How To Use Lendle, The Amazing Service For Sharing Kindle Books

Lendle is a free service that takes advantage of the Kindle’s “lending feature” to allow people to lend each other Kindle books for a period of two weeks per book. If the service is running, that is.One of the best features of Lendle is that you don’t even need a Kindle reader to use it.
As long as you have the Kindle app for your iOS device, Mac, PC, Windows Phone 7, or Android device, you’re good to go.
The “two weeks” policy has been around since the Kindle’s launch, and Lendle is a great way to connect with people around the country to get books you want to read (and vice versa).
You simply sign up, enter in the Kindle books you own, and start shopping for Kindle books you want others to lend to you.
One special thing about Lendle is that they have a built-in algorithm to keep the community friendly and fair. If you only own one Kindle book, you’ll only be allowed to borrow two Kindle books. The more you own and the more you lend, the more you can borrow in turn.
We’ll walk you through how to use Lendle. To get started, head over to their home page.
Enter in your information. Lendle suggests using an email address that is different from your primary one
If somebody wants to borrow your Kindle book, you will receive an email notification with instructions on how to lend it to the borrower.
During the two week period, you will not be able to read the book you've lent.
On another note, if you make markings or annotations in a book you've borrowed, you will lose them after the two week period is over. But, if you end up purchasing the book, Amazon restores your notes and annotations to the book you had borrowed.
A few aspects of Lendle jumped out at us that we didn't like. Or perhaps these are things we don't like about the lending policies of book publishers and Amazon.
First, there are only 6222 available books in the database total, which is pretty limited.
Second, some publishers don't allow you to lend their Kindle books. What this means is that a lot of times, instead of 'Borrow It,' you'll see 'Not Lendable.' The selection of books on Lendle is pretty small.
Lastly, you can only lend a book once (Amazon's policy). On Lendle, even though there are many owners of the same book, you cannot borrow the same book more than once. Lendle offers condescending tips in the FAQ if you can't finish the book in 14 days.
