How to use a keyboard and mouse on your PS4 to play certain games with better precision

Gorodenkoff/Shutterstock To use a keyboard and mouse on your PS4, you’ll need to find an app that supports it.

You can set up a keyboard and mouse to use on your PS4, but not every game supports it.

The PS4 uses the Dualshock 4 controller by default, and all PS4 games are designed to use it.

A standard keyboard and mouse, though, can offer greater precision and control in first person shooters, which can make them a preferred choice.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

All games on your PlayStation 4 are built to be played with the default controller, called the Dualshock 4. It’s a well-made controller, and for most games, it’s a great option.

However, if you’re used to playing PC games, you might be used to the precision of a keyboard and mouse instead. Luckily, the PS4 supports keyboard and mouse controls – sometimes.

Some games can be played with a keyboard and mouse, but many don’t allow it. In fact, most won’t – some, like Call of Duty, will even ban you from multiplayer if you use them, because a keyboard and mouse give a competitive advantage.

Few games natively support keyboard and mouse, but you will be able to use it to navigate the system menus, and use the PS4’s web browser with it.

This is useful if you’re using your console for its home cinema capabilities, rather than gaming.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:

How to to play using a Keyboard and Mouse with PS4



To connect a wired controller and mouse to your PS4, simply plug them into one of the available USB ports on the front. You’ll still be able to use standard PlayStation controllers wirelessly when you do. When you plug it in, your PS4 will ask what profile you want to use the device with – choose whichever profile you’ll be using.

There are also certain keyboard and mouse combinations that are built specifically for PS4 gaming. One of these is the HORI Programmable Keypad and Mouse. Instead of letters or numbers, its keys are designed to let you control games and move around menus.

Amazon The HORI keypad and mouse are built specifically for the PS4.

If you’re out of spare USB ports on the console itself, the Playstation supports USB hubs, such as the Anker USB 10-Port Hub, which allows you to plug in many devices using only one port.

Many keyboard manufacturers such as Logitech provide USB ports in their keyboards themselves, meaning you can plug your mouse into your keyboard, and then the keyboard into the console.

Amazon The PS4 supports USB hubs, like the one pictured here.

The Playstation also supports Bluetooth connectivity. While logged into a user profile, go to the Settings menu. You can access it from the main screen by pressing up on your controller, and finding it in the resulting menu – it’s the icon that looks like a toolbox. Select “Devices,” and then “Bluetooth Devices” from the Settings menu. If your keyboard or mouse is in pairing mode, you should see the device waiting to be connected. If not, follow the instructions for that device.

There are products out there, called keyboard and mouse adaptors, that will allow you to use your keyboard and mouse for many games that wouldn’t normally accept them, such as the XIM APEX. However, they can be much more expensive than a new controller.

The APEX is priced at around $US150. Some games will also count them as cheating, if they detect an adaptor being used.

Amazon The XIM APEX lets you wirelessly attach a mouse and keyboard to your PS4.

Related coverage from How To Do Everything: Tech:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.