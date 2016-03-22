Your iPhone has a new feature to help you read at night -- here's how to use it

Your iPhone’s bright blue display doesn’t have to hurt your eyes at night anymore.

Apple has introduced a new feature called Night Shift for the iPhone and iPad that automatically makes the display’s colour palette warmer as the sun sets. It’s available in iOS 9.3, a software update Apple is releasing for everyone on Monday.

Plenty of scientific research has shown that it can be harmful to look at

your smartphone’s screen at night — doing so can negatively affect your sleep quality and cause even more serious health problems.

Night Shift mode is a set-it-and-forget-it kind of feature that could make using your device in the dark a lot easier on your eyes. Here’s how to set it up.

To use Night Shift mode, you have to be running iOS 9.3. Tech Insider Apple is releasing the update for all iPhone and iPad owners on Monday, March 21. Once you have iOS 9.3, go to Display & Brightness in your Settings app. Tech Insider Tap Night Shift. Tech Insider You can turn the feature on and off manually or schedule to turn it on automatically with the sunset. Tech Insider You can adjust the colour temperature of your display with the slider and see how it affects your display in real time. The darker of an environment you're in, the more warm you'll want your display to be. You can create a custom schedule for Night Shift if you'd rather not time it to the sunset and sunrise. Tech Insider Now you won't get headaches from using your iPhone in the dark anymore. Alex Heath / Tech Insider If you're interested in the implications of your display's colour temperature on your eyes, check out our graphic breakdown.

