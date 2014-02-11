This Is The Anonymous Social Network Silicon Valley Residents Are Using To Trash Talk Each Other

Secret is a new social networking app that lets people post anonymous confessions. Users can post anything they want without revealing their real name.

The setup process for the app builds up a network based on existing contacts in your phone book. Posts will come from people in your contact list and friends of your friends.

Over the past few days, the app has gained some infamy for being used by Silicon Valley residents to trash each other anonymously.

It’s available for iPhone. So do you want to know more?

