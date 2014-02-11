This Is The Anonymous Social Network Silicon Valley Residents Are Using To Trash Talk Each Other

Ryan Bushey
Secret is a new social networking app that lets people post anonymous confessions. Users can post anything they want without revealing their real name.

The setup process for the app builds up a network based on existing contacts in your phone book. Posts will come from people in your contact list and friends of your friends.

Over the past few days, the app has gained some infamy for being used by Silicon Valley residents to trash each other anonymously.

It’s available for iPhone. So do you want to know more?

This is the log-in page. Click sign up to manage your account.

Enter your email address, phone number, and create a password. You'll be sent an email and text confirmation.

The app needs to access contacts in your phone book to build a network.

Build your network by adding more friends.

This is what the main page of Secret looks like.

Scroll down to see more Secrets. Look at the four icons on the bottom of each post.

When you see a Secret with a star, that means it's getting shared a lot.

If you tap on the heart button, you'll share it with friends.

Click on the bubble icon next to a heart.

This is how you leave comments. The app will assign an icon to you every time you start a conversation.

Tap on the three dots located next to the bubble icon. This option lets you hide or report an inappropriate post.

Head back to the main page and click on the icon in the upper-right corner.

This is where you write a Secret. You can upload a picture to create a background or just write a simple message.

This warning appears before you write a post. It will let you know the Secret will be shared anonymously with friends. If they like it, it can get shared with other people.

Go back to the main menu and click on the icon in the upper-left corner. This is where you'll be notified if someone comments on the Secret you post.

Tap the power button symbol in the top-right corner to log out and end your session on Secret.

