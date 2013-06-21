Instagram Just Went Through A Big Change With New Video Features: Here's How It Works

Today, Instagram



unveiled a new video feature for its popular photo-sharing app.Now you can upload clips up to 15 seconds long and they’ll appear in your feed along with your regular Instagram photos. You can also add filters, just like you can with Instagram photos.

Finally, Instagram added a feature called Cinema that pulls in videos already stored on your smartphone and cleans them up in case your camera is shaky.

You must upgrade the Instagram app on iPhone or Android right now if you want to try the video feature.

