How To Use The New Instagram Messaging Feature That Just Launched Today

Instagram has a new messaging feature

called Instagram Direct.

Instagram Direct lets you send photos and videos directly to up to 15 of your followers. You can then send text messages to each other and see in real time if someone in the group likes it.

Want to see how it works? Here’s a quick tour of Instagram Direct.

