How To Use The New Instagram Messaging Feature That Just Launched Today

Ryan Bushey
How To Use Instagram DirectNicholas Carlson/Business Insider

Instagram has a new messaging feature
called Instagram Direct.

Instagram Direct lets you send photos and videos directly to up to 15 of your followers. You can then send text messages to each other and see in real time if someone in the group likes it.

Want to see how it works? Here’s a quick tour of Instagram Direct.

Here is the main page of the Instagram app. You can see incoming messages from Instagram Direct by tapping the icon on the top right of your screen.

After clicking it, the app will take you this page. Pick a picture to send.

Find the person you want to send the photo to. Tap the right side once to check it. Then tap the green 'Send to' bar at the bottom.

You do have the option of denying images sent to you if they come from someone you don't already follow.

Here is your inbox. It shows you what pictures you send as well as who sends them to you.

This is what it looks like after sending messages.

It looks like my message was accepted!

The receiver responds. People can talk with each other in the inbox.

You can keep the conversation going or delete it by clicking the option on the right.

