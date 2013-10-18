How To Use ICloud

iCloud now comes standard with any new Apple device. It is an extremely useful tool for backing up and syncing content amongst all of your devices, but is often overlooked.
What’s even better is the fact that you get 5 GB of space for free. Watch below to how to take advantage of your iCloud service. Click for sound.
