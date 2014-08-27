Here's How To Use Instagram's New, Ridiculously Simple Time-Lapse Video App

On Tuesday, Instagram released its second standalone app called Hyperlapse, which lets you create smooth, professional-looking time-lapse videos on your phone.

It couldn’t be easier to make awesome-looking time-lapse videos with the free app. As Wired put it, Hyperlapse is like having a “$15,000 video setup in your hand.”

Once you download and open the beautifully simple app, you’ll tap to begin recording and tap again to stop. On the left side of the record/stop button, Hyperlapse shows you how many seconds you’ve recorded. On the right side, you’ll see how many seconds that translates into once you speed it up in a time lapse.

Then you can watch your footage and pick a playback speed between 1x (that’s normal speed) and 12x. Tap the green check mark to save it to your phone’s camera roll.

The magic of Hyperlapse is in its stabilisation technology, which makes ordinarily shaky iPhone video look amazingly stable.

Finally, you can choose to upload the video to Facebook or, if the video is under 15 seconds, you can share it on Instagram.

This is what the final product looks like:

People are already latching onto Hyperlapse. It takes a cool, normally difficult-to-make concept like time lapse readily available for anyone to replicate. Here are a couple cool Hyperlapses we’ve noticed so far.

You can filter Hyperlapse videos when you upload them in Instagram like you would any other video or photo from your camera roll.

You can also make your Hyperlase videos as long or as short as you’d like. Your camera roll’s storage is your only limitation.

It seems people are already Hyperlapsing their food, too.

