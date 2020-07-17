How to use Hulu Watch Party to virtually watch shows or movies with friends

10’000 Hours/Getty Images Hulu Watch Party lets you stream shows or movies virtually with friends.

You can use Hulu’s Watch Party feature if you have an ad-free subscription and are watching in a web browser.

Watch parties are becoming a popular way for physically separated friends and family to watch the same show at the same time and talk about it in a chat window beside the video.

To start a watch party, click the “Watch Party” icon in Hulu and share the link with other participants.

Visit Business Insider’s Tech Reference library for more stories.

With fewer opportunities to socialise these days as people are spending more time at home, watch parties have become popular.

With the right video streaming service, it’s possible for a group of friends or family to watch the same show at the same time, and even share the experience via a chat window beside the video.

Hulu has now joined the watch party club as well.

Check out the products mentioned in this article:



Hulu Watch Party rules and limitations



It’s easy to get started with a Watch Party, but you should keep a few limitations in mind.

Currently, Watch Party is a beta feature, which means it may not always work perfectly as Hulu resolves problems that users discover. And right now, it only works in a web browser, so you will need to use Hulu on a PC, Mac, or Chromebook – smart TVs and mobile apps are not supported.

In order to use Watch Party, you need to have an ad-free subscription package. If your subscription to Hulu includes ads, you can’t start or join a Watch Party.

Finally, you’re limited to a total of eight people per Watch Party – though multiple people can join a Watch Party using the same Hulu account if they are logged in using different profiles.

How to host a Hulu Watch Party



1. Start Hulu in a web browser on your computer and find the show you want to watch.

2. Click the show you want to watch – don’t click the “Play” button, but open the show’s details page.

3. Make sure the show has a “Watch Party” icon to the right of the “Play” button. (Not all shows are compatible with Watch Party yet.)

Hulu/Business Insider Click the Watch Party icon on the show’s details page to host.

4.Click the “Watch Party” icon and you’ll see the Watch Party pop-up appear. Click “Start the Party.” The video page should now open.

5. In the middle of the video page, you’ll see the share link for your Watch Party. Click the “Copy Party Link” icon to copy the shareable link, and send it to up to seven other people. As attendees join, they will appear in the chat pane on the right side of the screen.

6. When you’re ready, click “Start Party.”

How to join a Hulu Watch Party



Joining a Watch Party is very straightforward – wait for the link from the host and then click it. You can get the link via email or any other communication method, but remember that a Watch Party only works in a browser on your PC, Mac, or Chromebook. If you’re not already signed into Hulu in your browser, you will be asked to do so upon clicking the invitation link.

The video will begin to play, and you and the other attendees can use the chat pane on the right side of the screen.

Hulu/Business Insider You can chat about the show using the chat pane on the right side of the screen.

If anyone pauses, rewinds, or fast-forwards video, the playback will get out of sync with other party members. If that happens, you may see a message at the top of the chat pane that says “Out of sync.” You can get back in sync by clicking that message.

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

embed type product oEmbedUrl html

Related coverage from Tech Reference:



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.