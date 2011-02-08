CAN YOUR SPAM: How To Use Hotmail To Set Up Multiple Addresses

Hotmail released a new feature that will let you create multiple email addresses under the same account.



This is a huge move catering to people who set up several email addresses to handle a variety of subjects like spam, newsletters, or work.

After creating a new address, you can set Hotmail to filter incoming messages to a separate folder (instead of your main inbox) so you can have all your emails in one place.

It’s very useful, and much easier than linking multiple Gmail addresses to one account.

We tested out the new Hotmail Alias feature. Click the link below to check out how to use use it.

