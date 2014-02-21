This Awesome IPhone App Makes Sifting Through Email Way Easier

Occasionally, we get bogged down reading every email that comes to our inbox. It can become a laborious task sorting through everything and deciding which one is going to be more important to respond to over others.

Fortunately, Hop has found a way to make this easier. Essentially, Hop morphs your inbox into a messenger tool. You’ll quickly be alerted to when you have a new message in your inbox and can even see someone responding to a new email, similar to iMessage.

Push notifications can be customised for different types of messages and contacts, so your phone doesn’t alert you to every message that comes in.

Today, Hop launched for the iPad and gained a bunch of new features for the iPhone. You can download it here.

