This Awesome IPhone App Makes Sifting Through Email Way Easier

Ryan Bushey
Hop Email App WalkthroughScreenshot

Occasionally, we get bogged down reading every email that comes to our inbox. It can become a laborious task sorting through everything and deciding which one is going to be more important to respond to over others.

Fortunately, Hop has found a way to make this easier. Essentially, Hop morphs your inbox into a messenger tool. You’ll quickly be alerted to when you have a new message in your inbox and can even see someone responding to a new email, similar to iMessage.

Push notifications can be customised for different types of messages and contacts, so your phone doesn’t alert you to every message that comes in.

Today, Hop launched for the iPad and gained a bunch of new features for the iPhone. You can download it here.

Do you want to know more?

Here's the welcome screen. Click on Add Account.

The app syncs with several different email accounts. I used Gmail.

You'll have to give Hop permission to be used offline.

This is what the main stream of your Gmail account on Hop will look like. Here's how Hop displays messages that have been read.

These are messages that have not been read.

Swipe over to the right to access the app's options. Tap on Media

Media and Documents provide optimised previews for any attachments that are sent.

Go back to your main email stream and click the 'write message' icon in bottom-left corner of the screen.

Select a contact to send a message to with the option on the right. The app takes contact information from your address book.

Here's how you compose a message to someone. Click on the Staple icon on the left.

This is how you can send a variety of attachments to anyone.

You can send pictures from your phone's Camera Roll.

You can take a picture to send to someone as well.

Once you finish with that, go back to the main menu. Tap Magic Tricks. This section of Hop will teach you how to use important tools to get the most out of the app.

Before you finish with Hop, go to settings, which is the cog icon at the bottom.

The Preferences menu will help you adjust how you read messages and other parts of the app.

If you have any questions, go back to the main menu and tap the Ask section. Here you can message the Hop team with any questions.

