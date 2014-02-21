This Awesome IPhone App Makes Sifting Through Email Way Easier

Occasionally, we get bogged down reading every email that comes to our inbox. It can become a laborious task sorting through everything and deciding which one is going to be more important to respond to over others.
Fortunately, Hop has found a way to make this easier. Essentially, Hop morphs your inbox into a messenger tool. You’ll quickly be alerted to when you have a new message in your inbox and can even see someone responding to a new email, similar to iMessage.
Push notifications can be customised for different types of messages and contacts, so your phone doesn’t alert you to every message that comes in.
Today, Hop launched for the iPad and gained a bunch of new features for the iPhone. You can download it here.
Do you want to know more?
This is what the main stream of your Gmail account on Hop will look like. Here's how Hop displays messages that have been read.
Go back to your main email stream and click the 'write message' icon in bottom-left corner of the screen.
Select a contact to send a message to with the option on the right. The app takes contact information from your address book.
Once you finish with that, go back to the main menu. Tap Magic Tricks. This section of Hop will teach you how to use important tools to get the most out of the app.
If you have any questions, go back to the main menu and tap the Ask section. Here you can message the Hop team with any questions.
