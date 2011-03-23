How To Stream Music And Videos To Your iPhone And iPad From iTunes

Photo: ABC

For a while you’ve been able to control iTunes from your iPhone or iPad.Now, with the latest iOS 4.3 update, you can stream content to your mobile iDevice as well.



It’s the same experience Apple TV owners have been enjoying for a few months.

Home Sharing allows you to keep open space on your iPhone or iPad by streaming content instead of storing it on the device itself.

It’s perfect for people who like watching movies on their iPad in bed or have an iPod dock for their stereo system.

Of course, your portable device must be on the same Wi-Fi network as your computer for this to work.

The process is slightly different for the iPhone and iPad, so we’ll show you how to activate Home Sharing on each.

